Amgen Unusual Options Activity For June 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $693,049, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $376,799.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 210.5 with a total volume of 909.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $250.7K 138 147 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $275.00 $236.4K 44 100 AMGN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $220.00 $234.3K 208 112 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $210.00 $68.5K 696 59 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $225.00 $66.1K 103 217

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,597,893, the price of AMGN is down -2.79% at $214.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $280

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $254

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

