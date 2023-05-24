Looking At D.R. Horton's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on D.R. Horton.

Looking at options history for D.R. Horton DHI we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $444,027 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $78,572.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $115.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $105.00 $51.0K 814 102 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $110.00 $50.5K 1.8K 197 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $110.00 $50.2K 1.8K 265 DHI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $110.00 $50.0K 1.8K 131 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $115.00 $49.8K 452 176

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 820,728, the price of DHI is up 0.61% at $106.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for D.R. Horton, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.