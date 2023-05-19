Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For May 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $156,445, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $680,756.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $345.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 4612.12 with a total volume of 5,183.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $345.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $290.00 $123.0K 4.7K 0 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $320.00 $90.3K 5.3K 10 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/26/23 $305.00 $80.5K 1.8K 60 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $320.00 $67.0K 1.3K 0 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $310.00 $58.8K 4.3K 1.4K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,895,474, the price of MSFT is down -0.19% at $317.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.