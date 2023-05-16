10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $170.00 $53.0K 37.9K 105.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $16.00 $34.8K 7.2K 2.4K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/02/23 $8.50 $49.5K 109 2.2K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $156.6K 2.7K 1.8K LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $195.00 $94.0K 6.7K 1.5K THCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $2.50 $38.2K 792 1.2K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $39.50 $30.6K 41 634 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $297.50 $44.3K 38 437 W PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $145.0K 1.5K 225 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $8.00 $96.7K 5.4K 89

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 37973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 2472 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 7257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 2, 2023. Parties traded 1763 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.6K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 2767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 6750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THCH THCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL FL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 804 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 612 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 1595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 921 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

