Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $608,400 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $181,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $375.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $375.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $320.00 $330.0K 3.7K 578 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $280.00 $183.9K 282 200 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $320.00 $48.4K 3.7K 44 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $250.00 $48.3K 44 5 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $280.00 $45.9K 282 250

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 628,817, the price of GS is up 0.14% at $322.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $337.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $414.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $437.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.