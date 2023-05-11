This Is What Whales Are Betting On Broadcom

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom AVGO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $163,770, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $608,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $760.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Broadcom options trades today is 298.3 with a total volume of 331.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Broadcom's big money trades within a strike price range of $560.0 to $760.0 over the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $680.00 $145.7K 257 0 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $600.00 $124.2K 412 3 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $640.00 $120.3K 672 10 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $620.00 $117.0K 174 12 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $700.00 $52.8K 526 100

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 353,712, the price of AVGO is down -0.71% at $621.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $770

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.