Looking At SLB's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SLB SLB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for SLB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $437,817, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $436,348.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $44.0 to $50.0 for SLB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SLB options trades today is 2793.25 with a total volume of 6,569.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SLB's big money trades within a strike price range of $44.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

SLB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $50.00 $246.0K 2.3K 1.0K SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $100.8K 0 2.1K SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $90.3K 0 1.3K SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $47.50 $86.0K 2.7K 261 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $79.0K 0 249

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $50.00 $246.0K 2.3K 1.0K SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $100.8K 0 2.1K SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $90.3K 0 1.3K SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $47.50 $86.0K 2.7K 261 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $44.00 $79.0K 0 249

Where Is SLB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,796,172, the price of SLB is down -2.64% at $45.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On SLB:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SLB, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $67

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $65

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SLB, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SLB, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SLB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.