NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For May 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $7,464,601 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $519,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $390.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 5318.0 with a total volume of 74,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $275.00 $1.5M 1.8K 1.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $265.00 $1.3M 9.6K 3.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $1.0M 1.7K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $365.00 $990.8K 0 420 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $390.00 $986.5K 826 420

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $275.00 $1.5M 1.8K 1.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $265.00 $1.3M 9.6K 3.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $1.0M 1.7K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $365.00 $990.8K 0 420 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $390.00 $986.5K 826 420

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,882,926, the price of NVDA is up 1.22% at $289.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.