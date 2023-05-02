Looking At Johnson & Johnson's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,250, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $359,719..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/05/23 $150.00 $62.2K 58 42 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $165.00 $47.2K 769 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $120.00 $45.5K 60 60 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $120.00 $45.5K 60 10 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $120.00 $45.2K 60 40

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,070,599, the price of JNJ is up 0.73% at $164.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $183.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

