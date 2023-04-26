Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity For April 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,660,942, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $2,071,729.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $1.4M 34.7K 5.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $102.00 $899.8K 9.1K 398 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $269.3K 31.5K 70 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $110.00 $246.3K 44.0K 11.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $110.00 $111.4K 44.0K 4.7K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,679,681, the price of AMZN is up 3.23% at $105.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $120

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $140

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

