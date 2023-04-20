Looking At Danaher's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Danaher DHR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $194,711, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $775,404.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $260.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $222.50 $256.6K 0 91 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $232.50 $170.1K 1 91 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $240.00 $132.6K 0 127 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $240.00 $103.2K 0 163 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $242.50 $53.0K 28 339

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,652,686, the price of DHR is down -2.53% at $248.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $285

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

