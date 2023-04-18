Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $259,059, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $407,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $102.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 3857.25 with a total volume of 26,138.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $102.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $201.0K 4.4K 352 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $78.6K 3.1K 125 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $100.00 $75.0K 8.2K 224 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $102.00 $35.0K 4.3K 8.7K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/12/23 $101.00 $34.4K 144 308

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,052,676, the price of DIS is down -0.06% at $100.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

