Looking At General Electric's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Electric.

Looking at options history for General Electric GE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $291,701 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $136,803.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $100.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $95.00 $110.5K 2.2K 837 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $71.4K 1.0K 266 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $95.00 $50.8K 2.2K 294 GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $30.2K 8 6 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $95.00 $29.8K 2.2K 1.1K

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,181,570, the price of GE is up 1.3% at $98.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

