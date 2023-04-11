Netflix Unusual Options Activity For April 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $507,895 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,002,335.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $385.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1676.0 with a total volume of 9,369.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $385.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $340.00 $440.1K 3.1K 872 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $5.00 $67.7K 2.6K 8 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $67.6K 2.6K 2 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $67.5K 2.6K 4 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $342.50 $66.2K 351 643

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,060,438, the price of NFLX is up 0.62% at $341.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $250

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

