Johnson & Johnson Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $457,410, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,580,198.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 2619.62 with a total volume of 5,321.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $780.5K 3.3K 825 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $160.5K 3.3K 986 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $150.00 $119.4K 1.8K 186 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $84.3K 3.3K 76 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $77.5K 2.9K 75

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,088,996, the price of JNJ is down -0.59% at $152.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $161

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

