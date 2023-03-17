This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $414,232 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $418,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $430.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $350.00 $84.0K 213 45 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $360.00 $58.8K 349 11 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $290.00 $54.6K 0 0 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $380.00 $49.3K 204 13 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $49.1K 39 4

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,605,053, the price of MA is up 0.24% at $348.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mastercard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.