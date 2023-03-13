Looking At Walt Disney's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,495,050 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $721,462.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $125.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $518.9K 9.7K 824 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $346.7K 9.7K 1.1K DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $90.00 $316.1K 7.2K 325 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $288.1K 9.7K 438 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $85.00 $249.1K 7.2K 512

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,343,377, the price of DIS is down -0.35% at $93.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

