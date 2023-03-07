This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $2,118,648, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,031,115.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 9041.12 with a total volume of 69,702.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $341.9K 27.2K 10.4K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $47.50 $224.7K 12.1K 201 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $133.5K 45.6K 905 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $132.9K 27.2K 3.9K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $108.8K 11.1K 477

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,636,219, the price of WFC is down -4.88% at $44.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.