Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $165,955, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,645,999.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $118.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 2807.45 with a total volume of 22,425.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $118.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $120.00 $1.3M 8.1K 2.0K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $71.1K 3.6K 0 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $57.2K 1 1 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $129.00 $45.9K 267 331 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $125.00 $43.2K 5.6K 54

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,834,026, the price of META is up 2.4% at $127.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150

New Street Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

