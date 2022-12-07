Looking At Salesforce's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $494,812 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $314,470.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $220.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1236.0 with a total volume of 1,188.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $242.0K 8.2K 0 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $145.00 $84.7K 963 150 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $135.00 $79.0K 44 56 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $220.00 $61.1K 112 7 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $60.6K 259 50

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 804,273, the price of CRM is down -0.88% at $132.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $162.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

