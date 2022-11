Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 107 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. WiSA Technologies WISA was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Arcimoto FUV 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 1807.32% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 1807.32% to reach a new 52-week low. Kronos Bio KRON 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD shares were down 17.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $108.89.

shares were down 17.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $108.89. Zoom Video Comms ZM shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Credit Suisse Group CS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 3.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 3.5%. Advance Auto Parts AAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $145.14 and moving down 1.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $145.14 and moving down 1.68%. SentinelOne S shares moved down 11.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting down 11.37%.

shares moved down 11.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting down 11.37%. Lumentum Holdings LITE shares made a new 52-week low of $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.52. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.52. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Leonardo DRS DRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.28%. Novavax NVAX shares moved down 3.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.86, drifting down 3.82%.

shares moved down 3.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.86, drifting down 3.82%. Olo OLO shares moved down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74, drifting down 0.14%.

shares moved down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74, drifting down 0.14%. MultiPlan MPLN shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. First Foundation FFWM shares moved down 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.17, drifting down 2.55%.

shares moved down 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.17, drifting down 2.55%. iStar STAR shares hit a yearly low of $7.41. The stock was down 24.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.41. The stock was down 24.04% on the session. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Brookdale Senior Living BKD shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%. Lilium LILM shares moved down 2.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 2.14%.

shares moved down 2.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 2.14%. Solid Power SLDP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded down 29.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded down 29.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday, moving down 1.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Wednesday, moving down 1.78%. AngioDynamics ANGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%. CS Disco LAW shares made a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Xperi XPER stock hit $9.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.85%.

stock hit $9.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.85%. Arcimoto FUV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.30 and moving up 1807.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.30 and moving up 1807.32%. SI-BONE SIBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.47. Shares traded down 0.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.47. Shares traded down 0.67%. Selina Hospitality SLNA stock hit $3.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.42%.

stock hit $3.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.42%. MVB Financial MVBF stock hit a yearly low of $23.52. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.52. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.41%. GRAVITY Co GRVY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Unisys UIS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.43%. Radiant Logistics RLGT shares hit a yearly low of $5.31. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.31. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Sify Technologies SIFY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Alto Ingredients ALTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.34 and moving down 2.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.34 and moving down 2.18%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. Markforged Holding MKFG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%. Local Bounti LOCL stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.52% on the session. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 3.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 3.22%. Cango CANG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.37 and moving down 7.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.37 and moving down 7.95%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares fell to $0.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday, moving down 3.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday, moving down 3.19%. Republic First Bancorp FRBK shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 2.38%.

shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46, drifting down 2.38%. BuzzFeed BZFD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day. Vaxart VXRT stock hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was down 4.88% for the day. Redwire RDW stock hit $2.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.

stock hit $2.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%. Inseego INSG stock drifted down 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23.

stock drifted down 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23. Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 3.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 3.14%. Doma Holdings DOMA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock drifted down 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65.

stock drifted down 1.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%.

shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%. Akili AKLI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday, moving up 4.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday, moving up 4.35%. USD Partners USDP shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23.

shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23. Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 7.37%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.97 and moving down 4.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.97 and moving down 4.56%. Kronos Bio KRON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). AppHarvest APPH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.99% for the day. Volta VLTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday, moving down 3.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday, moving down 3.52%. ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% on the session. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.08%. Cybin CYBN stock hit $0.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.4%.

stock hit $0.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.4%. Viant Technology DSP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.35%. UpHealth UPH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Mogo MOGO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving up 1.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving up 1.72%. IronNet IRNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day. Apexigen APGN stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. Inuvo INUV stock hit $0.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.

stock hit $0.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%. LENSAR LNSR stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 3.31% for the day. MedAvail Holdings MDVL shares moved down 2.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 2.44%.

shares moved down 2.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 2.44%. Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.46. Shares traded down 1.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.46. Shares traded down 1.2%. Boxlight BOXL stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%. Worksport WKSP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day. CN Energy Group CNEY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 32.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 32.43%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 0.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 0.12%. Forza X1 FRZA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. IM Cannabis IMCC shares fell to $1.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.

shares fell to $1.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Imunon IMNN shares moved down 0.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 0.71%.

shares moved down 0.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 0.71%. Troika Media Group TRKA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 14.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 14.65%. BIO-key Intl BKYI shares hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 0.14% on the session. Inpixon INPX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. RiceBran Tech RIBT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.88%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded down 2.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded down 2.0%. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares moved down 5.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 5.0%.

shares moved down 5.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 5.0%. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61. The stock traded down 8.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61. The stock traded down 8.39%. Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.97%. WiSA Technologies WISA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 32.89% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.