Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity For November 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,491,545 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,778,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $140.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5547.68 with a total volume of 39,157.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $684.0K 5.9K 600 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $424.1K 26.3K 3.4K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $196.0K 593 223 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $150.8K 3.7K 681 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $115.00 $104.7K 23.0K 288

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,183,550, the price of XOM is down -1.6% at $112.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $115

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

