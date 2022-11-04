Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $858,553 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $196,989.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $76.0 to $190.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1243.78 with a total volume of 924.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $76.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $303.7K 2.6K 103 ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $190.00 $97.9K 0 10 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $104.00 $84.1K 242 106 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $82.7K 2.6K 1 ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $110.00 $72.9K 2.6K 308

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 869,768, the price of ABNB is up 0.73% at $92.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 102 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

