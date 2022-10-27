This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $914,096 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $209,175.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $55.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $42.50 $226.0K 25.1K 1.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $161.0K 25.1K 333 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $156.0K 31.6K 1 WFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $120.6K 31.6K 533 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $97.5K 15.4K 253

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,637,168, the price of WFC is up 1.2% at $46.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $48

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

