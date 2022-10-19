ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For October 19

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 10:36 AM | 2 min read
United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For October 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $511,461 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $326,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $31.0 to $41.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $31.0 to $41.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $36.00 $248.0K 635 1.0K
UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $37.00 $72.5K 4.8K 1.6K
UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $45.0K 3.0K 1.1K
UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $43.8K 8.4K 5.2K
UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $37.00 $43.2K 2.4K 121

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $36.00 $248.0K 635 1.0K
UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $37.00 $72.5K 4.8K 1.6K
UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $45.0K 3.0K 1.1K
UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $43.8K 8.4K 5.2K
UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $37.00 $43.2K 2.4K 121

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,325,054, the price of UAL is up 7.14% at $39.91.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UOAOptionsMarkets