Looking At ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,092,120, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,804.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.5 to $30.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $144.7K 11.9K 1.5K ZIM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $20.50 $82.0K 30.7K 1.9K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $65.5K 11.9K 1.9K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $65.1K 11.9K 978 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $20.50 $62.9K 30.7K 1.6K

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,192,698, the price of ZIM is down -1.86% at $25.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.