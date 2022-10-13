Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AKAM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Akamai Technologies.

Looking at options history for Akamai Technologies AKAM we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $2,445,765 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,414,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $90.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Akamai Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Akamai Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $196.2K 0 1.1K AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $195.4K 0 446 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $179.5K 0 659 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $82.50 $179.3K 1 143 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $176.0K 0 982

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 969,810, the price of AKAM is up 2.75% at $80.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

