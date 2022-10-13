Zillow Gr Whale Trades For October 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr Z we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $252,079 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $336,817.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $110.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $29.50 $188.3K 2.4K 2.8K Z PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $27.00 $75.0K 879 503 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $54.6K 192 95 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $51.5K 1.8K 1.0K Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $49.0K 132 50

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $29.50 $188.3K 2.4K 2.8K Z PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $27.00 $75.0K 879 503 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $54.6K 192 95 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $51.5K 1.8K 1.0K Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $49.0K 132 50

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,999,708, the price of Z is down -2.4% at $28.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Zillow Gr:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zillow Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.