DocuSign Whale Trades For October 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $191,250 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $411,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $87.5 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 1241.11 with a total volume of 2,542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $255.0K 3.7K 1.7K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $52.50 $62.0K 335 252 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $48.1K 114 0 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $52.50 $46.1K 335 252 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $41.2K 890 295

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,949,752, the price of DOCU is up 1.53% at $46.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $58

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $47

Wedbush upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $55

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

