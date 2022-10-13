Looking At Microsoft's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $3,623,779 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $204,206.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $280.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 5592.29 with a total volume of 12,864.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $265.00 $426.0K 444 484 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $275.00 $154.8K 2.4K 452 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $275.00 $154.7K 2.4K 679 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $275.00 $154.6K 2.4K 452 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $275.00 $154.6K 2.4K 150

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,829,233, the price of MSFT is down -2.17% at $220.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $285

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

