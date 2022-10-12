What Are Whales Doing With Li Auto

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,991 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $539,083.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $26.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 1464.67 with a total volume of 33,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $26.00 $86.5K 8.2K 6.0K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $26.00 $57.9K 148 20 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $26.00 $44.0K 8.2K 5.0K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $26.00 $38.5K 8.2K 4.0K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $26.00 $38.0K 8.2K 3.6K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $26.00 $86.5K 8.2K 6.0K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $26.00 $57.9K 148 20 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $26.00 $44.0K 8.2K 5.0K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $26.00 $38.5K 8.2K 4.0K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $26.00 $38.0K 8.2K 3.6K

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,218,884, the price of LI is up 3.43% at $20.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Li Auto, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.