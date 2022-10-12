This Is What Whales Are Betting On SolarEdge Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,729,879 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $997,805.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $1.4M 140 83 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $145.5K 563 51 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $104.6K 76 170 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $76.8K 76 132 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $76.8K 76 106

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 900,393, the price of SEDG is down -0.67% at $202.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

