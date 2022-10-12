Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $851,041 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $139,076.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $40.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 1396.0 with a total volume of 2,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $304.5K 976 350 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $302.0K 210 200 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $71.2K 434 252 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $65.3K 2.8K 73 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $50.9K 6.7K 35

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $304.5K 976 350 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $302.0K 210 200 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $71.2K 434 252 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $65.3K 2.8K 73 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $50.9K 6.7K 35

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,737,401, the price of CVNA is up 1.75% at $18.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carvana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.