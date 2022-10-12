Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $325,743 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,463,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.0 to $170.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $82.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $771.6K 927 2.6K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $369.5K 927 721 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $238.6K 927 1.2K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $126.4K 51 20 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $82.00 $73.5K 508 203

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,533,177, the price of DDOG is down -1.33% at $81.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $145

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $143

Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

