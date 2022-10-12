Vodafone Group Whale Trades For October 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vodafone Group VOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Vodafone Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,400, and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,464,881..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $13.0 for Vodafone Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vodafone Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vodafone Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Vodafone Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $11.00 $144.9K 208 21.1K VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $102.8K 208 2.6K VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $102.5K 208 123 VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $97.1K 208 6.7K VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $88.3K 208 8.3K

Where Is Vodafone Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,125,330, the price of VOD is down -1.21% at $11.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

