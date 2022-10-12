Alphabet Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet GOOGL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $837,272, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $768,099.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $54.0 to $160.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 5921.38 with a total volume of 5,740.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $54.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $291.7K 23.8K 1.0K GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $181.8K 23.8K 392 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $93.3K 60 15 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $54.00 $89.1K 392 20 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $72.3K 22.3K 67

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,635,944, the price of GOOGL is up 0.68% at $97.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $136.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.