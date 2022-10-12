What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Walt Disney DIS summing a total amount of $448,818.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 273,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $122.0K 8.0K 94 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $94.00 $54.8K 857 494 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $51.3K 451 15 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $45.9K 8.0K 0 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/04/22 $93.00 $42.0K 269 100

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 623,641, the price of DIS is up 0.13% at $93.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.