Looking At APA's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on APA.

Looking at options history for APA APA we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $316,780 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,169,834.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $57.5 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $205.7K 296 220 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $185.0K 296 420 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $32.50 $180.0K 525 200 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $125.4K 10.7K 291 APA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $43.00 $110.8K 443 450

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $205.7K 296 220 APA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $185.0K 296 420 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $32.50 $180.0K 525 200 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $125.4K 10.7K 291 APA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $43.00 $110.8K 443 450

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,291,677, the price of APA is down -1.68% at $40.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for APA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.