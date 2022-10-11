This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Rentals

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Rentals.

Looking at options history for United Rentals URI we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $286,128 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $367,790.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $400.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $270.00 $118.5K 195 0 URI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $92.4K 25 7 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $77.5K 5 5 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $300.00 $70.0K 199 64 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $250.00 $44.6K 101 37

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 522,054, the price of URI is down -1.57% at $277.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

