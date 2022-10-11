Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CNK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Cinemark Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,636,676, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $90,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for Cinemark Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cinemark Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cinemark Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Cinemark Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $312.3K 10.6K 2.5K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $275.5K 3.6K 16.3K CNK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $259.8K 10.6K 5.7K CNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $250.0K 3.6K 11.3K CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $156.2K 3.6K 5.7K

Where Is Cinemark Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,432,851, the price of CNK is down -10.15% at $10.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Cinemark Hldgs:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cinemark Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Cinemark Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

