Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RLMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Relmada Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $89,370, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,477,590..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $35.0 for Relmada Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Relmada Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Relmada Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $220.1K 4.3K 120 RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $196.3K 4.3K 449 RLMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $194.1K 103 100 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $154.0K 4.3K 328 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $152.5K 4.3K 303

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $220.1K 4.3K 120 RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $196.3K 4.3K 449 RLMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $194.1K 103 100 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $154.0K 4.3K 328 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $152.5K 4.3K 303

Where Is Relmada Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 449,554, the price of RLMD is down -5.44% at $32.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Relmada Therapeutics:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.