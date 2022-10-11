Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $456,203 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $92,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.5 to $35.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Western Digital options trades today is 5321.8 with a total volume of 32,491.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Western Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $78.0K 7.1K 203 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $67.8K 17.7K 8.9K WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $60.0K 17.7K 9.4K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $49.0K 17.7K 324 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $33.50 $48.1K 87 486

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $78.0K 7.1K 203 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $67.8K 17.7K 8.9K WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $60.0K 17.7K 9.4K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $49.0K 17.7K 324 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $33.50 $48.1K 87 486

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,100,064, the price of WDC is up 4.46% at $36.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $30

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $40

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Western Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.