NIO Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $764,109 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $171,016.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $55.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 4470.5 with a total volume of 7,035.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $92.0K 5.7K 36 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $79.9K 9 30 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $40.00 $72.8K 24 27 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $13.50 $72.1K 2.3K 1.0K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $70.5K 6.8K 622

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $92.0K 5.7K 36 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $79.9K 9 30 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $40.00 $72.8K 24 27 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $13.50 $72.1K 2.3K 1.0K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $70.5K 6.8K 622

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,043,468, the price of NIO is down -1.36% at $13.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.