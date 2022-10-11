Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For October 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $995,128 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $694,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $420.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $420.00 $313.7K 534 25 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $208.7K 1.3K 31 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $300.00 $148.0K 606 213 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $145.4K 1.0K 13 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $307.50 $110.1K 721 513

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 655,909, the price of GS is down -0.54% at $298.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $290

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $470.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $341.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

