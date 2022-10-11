This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pinduoduo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo PDD we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,248,301 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,173,631.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $70.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinduoduo options trades today is 2061.64 with a total volume of 7,505.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinduoduo's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $1.0M 2.6K 2 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $125.4K 3.5K 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $99.9K 3.5K 642 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $99.8K 3.5K 291 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $61.00 $83.7K 4.0K 135

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $1.0M 2.6K 2 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $125.4K 3.5K 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $99.9K 3.5K 642 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $99.8K 3.5K 291 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $61.00 $83.7K 4.0K 135

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,572,268, the price of PDD is down -0.76% at $57.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pinduoduo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.