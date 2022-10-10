What Are Whales Doing With Twilio

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $463,553, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $200,728.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $170.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $118.5K 53 14 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $75.00 $76.5K 342 50 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $65.2K 1.0K 93 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $74.00 $50.7K 291 271 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $49.6K 211 30

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,371,188, the price of TWLO is down -6.39% at $71.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $96

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

