This Is What Whales Are Betting On Antero Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Antero Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,873, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $3,087,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Antero Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Antero Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $32.00 $2.7M 11.3K 5.0K AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $114.0K 202 300 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $37.00 $66.0K 11.7K 401 AR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $44.00 $59.2K 164 47 AR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $43.00 $41.6K 625 35

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,227,316, the price of AR is up 1.21% at $32.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

