This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 168 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 124 are puts, for a total amount of $12,442,079, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $3,296,672.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $345.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3359.68 with a total volume of 219,473.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $345.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $345.00 $2.4M 0 212 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/04/22 $235.00 $225.0K 329 233 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $129.6K 74 213 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $112.7K 122 26 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $325.00 $107.2K 594 19

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,547,442, the price of MSFT is down -2.73% at $227.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $285

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

