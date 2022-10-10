ñol

Snowflake Whale Trades For October 10

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Snowflake Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $645,579 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $374,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $260.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $260.00 $126.1K 12 13
SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $64.0K 1.1K 110
SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $175.00 $53.2K 487 1.0K
SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $170.00 $50.4K 1.0K 252
SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $47.7K 1.5K 13

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,083,899, the price of SNOW is down -7.62% at $161.75.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

  • MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $242
  • Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

