Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSTR

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,475,721 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,325,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $520.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 250.68 with a total volume of 2,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $210.00 $350.0K 322 100 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $321.3K 23 116 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $209.2K 1.4K 40 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/11/22 $150.00 $140.6K 50 19 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $290.00 $134.4K 88 20

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 279,678, the price of MSTR is down -8.14% at $222.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.